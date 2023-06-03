Put It On Da Floor Again
- MusicLatto & Cardi B Go Platinum With "Put It On Da Floor Again"The summer banger has now received the vaunted certification.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearCardi B Heats Up Instagram With Raunchy New Thirst Trap"I'm in the booth playin' with my..." the Bronx star quoted from her collab with Latto.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsFlau'jae Johnson Calls Out Latto For "Put It On Da Floor Again" SnubThe LSU freshman didn't like missing out on this major collab opportunity.By Ben Mock
- MusicLatto & Cardi B "Put It On Da Floor Again" For This Week's "Fire Emoji" PlaylistGunna's controversial new "bread & butter" single also made the cut.By Hayley Hynes