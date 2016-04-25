schizophrenia
- RandomRae Sremmurd's Mom Says Son Accused Of Murder Suffers From Schizoaffective DisorderShe also stated she doesn't know the details of what happened.By Erika Marie
- GramAaron Carter Feels Bad About His Recent Antics, Asks Public To "Leave Me Alone"He accused his siblings of physical abuse and rape over the last week.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTay-K Says He Heard Voices In His Head After His ArrestTay-K reportedly swallowed a bottle of pills and started hearing voices after his arrest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJimmy Kimmel Jabs Kanye West: "Voices In His Head Are Starting To Talk Sense!"Jimmy Kimmel seems to welcome Kanye West back into the group-chat. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsFormer Golden State Warrior Clifford Rozier Has Passed Away At 45The former NBA lottery pick had fallen on hard times.By Devin Ch
- Editor's PickMalik Yusef Speaks On Kanye West's Possible Mental DisorderMalik Yusef reveals that Kanye West might be diagnosed with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. By Angus Walker