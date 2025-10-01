Nicki Minaj Continues Twitter Tirade With More Bold Jay-Z Allegations

Nicki Minaj has been speaking her mind online in recent days, going after Cardi B, Jay-Z, and more without holding back.

Nicki Minaj is one femcee who's never afraid to speak her mind, even when it comes to some of the biggest players in the industry. Earlier today, for example, she hopped on X to go after Jay-Z in various scathing tweets. In one of them, she alleged that the mogul had a problem with a collaboration with The Weeknd from her 2018 LP, Queen.

"Jay z got mad that I wouldn’t give him a beat that I had already began legal paperwork for. The song I did with the WEEKND ON QUEEN. He said it’s Beyoncé beat & HOEBERSON just laid down & let them take it & then sue me for remaking a similar beat," she alleged.

This was far from all Nicki had to say, however. In another tweet, she directly addressed Rymir Satterthwaite. Satterthwaite alleges that he's Jay-Z secret son, and has been going after the Roc Nation founder legally for years. His latest lawsuit was filed back in May, though it was ultimately dropped just a few months later.

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

"Dear Rymir, I’m sorry that camel framed you by putting things in your car, allegedly. I’m sorry he wanted u in prison the way he wants all his enemies," Nicki began. "He’s WEAK. ugly too, but…I guess when you have money invested into the private prison system… welp…idk. This is all alleged."

Jay-Z is far from the only person Nicki has targeted during her Twitter tirade, however. She also went after Cardi B earlier this week, resulting in a back and forth that got incredibly ugly, to say the least. The femcees even dragged their young children into the drama, with Nicki calling Cardi's daughter Kulture "ugly."

"Papa Bear I’m sorry you can’t speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn’t put the drugs down," Cardi alleged in response. "I’m sorry your mom not even paying attention to you on your own birthday cuz she such a obsessed and dark spirted hating ho.. I’m so sorry."

