Drake Applauds Gracie Abrams For GOAT Beat Switch On “The Secret Of Us” Track

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake is headed into the next chapter of his career following his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar and others.

It's no secret that Drake has an affinity for pop music, and it looks like Gracie Abrams is one of his favorite artists in the game right now. Earlier today, the Toronto rapper took to his Instagram Story to show love to the 25-year-old's song "I Knew It, I Know You," which appears on her sophomore album The Secret of Us. He made it clear that he's a huge fan of the track, praising the production in particular, courtesy of Abrams and Aaron Dessner.

"🐐 beat switch on this," he captioned his post. "Second half is 🥺🤯🩵." At the time of writing, Abrams has yet to respond to the praise publicly. This isn't the first fellow artist he's shown love to in recent weeks, however. He also gives Tate McRae and Charli XCX shout-outs on his album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. “B*tch, I feel like Tate McRae/ Puttin’ Charli up her nose, X on her tongue, she been geekin’ hard/ She done had a Brat summer," he raps on "Small Town Fame."

What's Next For Drake?

He also recently rented out an entire club to gamble and blast Sabrina Carpenter's music. Obviously, he's living his best life, and isn't afraid to show it. His latest post comes just a couple of days after he shared a cryptic message with his followers on Instagram, hinting at what's to come. In it, he alluded to his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar and others in the rap game.

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," the message begins. "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me. 😮‍💨"

