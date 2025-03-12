Drake Applauds Gracie Abrams For GOAT Beat Switch On “The Secret Of Us” Track

It's no secret that Drake has an affinity for pop music, and it looks like Gracie Abrams is one of his favorite artists in the game right now. Earlier today, the Toronto rapper took to his Instagram Story to show love to the 25-year-old's song "I Knew It, I Know You," which appears on her sophomore album The Secret of Us. He made it clear that he's a huge fan of the track, praising the production in particular, courtesy of Abrams and Aaron Dessner.

"🐐 beat switch on this," he captioned his post. "Second half is 🥺🤯🩵." At the time of writing, Abrams has yet to respond to the praise publicly. This isn't the first fellow artist he's shown love to in recent weeks, however. He also gives Tate McRae and Charli XCX shout-outs on his album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. “B*tch, I feel like Tate McRae/ Puttin’ Charli up her nose, X on her tongue, she been geekin’ hard/ She done had a Brat summer," he raps on "Small Town Fame."

What's Next For Drake?

He also recently rented out an entire club to gamble and blast Sabrina Carpenter's music. Obviously, he's living his best life, and isn't afraid to show it. His latest post comes just a couple of days after he shared a cryptic message with his followers on Instagram, hinting at what's to come. In it, he alluded to his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar and others in the rap game.