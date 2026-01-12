DJ Akademiks Boldly Labels Drake's "For All The Dogs" A Classic

Drake's artistry has caught and still catches a lot of flak despite having true classic albums under his belt. Projects such as Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and If You're Reading This It's Too Late come to mind for most. However, the reason that The Boy's standing in hip-hop is controversial is because the rest of his large catalog still receives a lot of hype despite the quality maybe not being up to snuff.

As a result, it's led to a lot of intense debates online as to how many records of his are really timeless. But one fan of Drake's that will always stick up for him is DJ Akademiks. The hip-hop reporter has been a die-hard for years and has developed a fairly trustworthy rapport with the rapper.

But with that being said, his takes, which would be arguably blasphemous for some, are generally colder than ice. So, hearing him dub a relatively new or okay project of Drake's as a classic is not shocking. Over the weekend, he claimed that the Toronto icon's 2023 release, For All The Dogs, is at that supreme level.

In the clip caught by secondary account, Akademiks TV, he also goes on to say it's one of the best breakup albums ever.

What Has DJ Akademiks Said About ICEMAN?

Speaking like a true unwavering supporter, Akademiks gasses him up to G.O.A.T. status after lip-syncing to "Virginia Beach." "This why Drake the greatest. It's like the n**** know me gang!" He adds that since 2009, he's made a song that's spoken to him.

Overall, there's nothing much more powerful than an artist who you feel like you can relate to. But given how Ak's viewed, many will and are clowning him for this opinion.

While putting FATD on this pedestal, though, Ak says that when Drizzy drops again, "he'll be the G.O.A.T. even more!" On top of that, he recently tweeted out that ICEMAN, his next album, is coming very soon. "ICEMAN SO SOON! MY GOAT ALWAYS DELIVERS!"