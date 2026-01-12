Juelz Santana Posts Bloody Seflie After Alleged Car Crash

Juelz Santana has been minding his own business as of late and living life. However, the Diplomat rapper is worrying his fans after posting a distressing selfie recently. Caught by The Shade Room, Juelz, 43, shared that he's not doing the greatest as his face is covered in dark red scabs, with perspiration under his eyes and around his nose.
Making things more frightening is that these thankfully minor injuries were accrued via an alleged car accident. The only reason we know this is because the Instagram Story post, which went up late Sunday/early Monday, is captioned "Car Crash."
While we can't see Juelz Santana from the chest down, it seems that this was the extent of what happened to him physically. The rapper included praying hands and hands raised emojis, signaling that he's doing okay all things allegedly considered.
Unfortunately, there isn't much else to share. We don't know exactly when or where this alleged accident occurred. We are also left to wonder if anyone else was hurt or otherwise.
Juelz Santana Speaks After Alleged Car Crash
However, fans of Juelz did see clips circulating online yesterday of him at a New York City strip club prior, per The Source.
He was accompanied by other rap stars including Future, Lil Baby, his former Dipset co-star Jim Jones, and Baby Swag.
We also have obtained extra posts following the bloody selfie from Juelz. He shared two, with both not adding much context to the situation. One reads, "People Forget Soooo Fast." The other says "tables turn faster than you think."
Overall, this leaves the media and fans to speculate if this relates to the alleged car collision at all. These could suggest that he's talking about someone or a handful of people. However, as of late, we haven't heard much any potential beefs brewing with Juelz.
All in all, we are wishing him well as he recovers physically, mentally, and emotionally from this.