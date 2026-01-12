Juelz Santana Posts Bloody Seflie After Alleged Car Crash

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Prestige Fridays Hosted By Juelz Santana
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 24: Rapper Juelz Santana attends Prestige Fridays at Elleven45 Lounge on February 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Former Dipset rapper Juelz Santana stunned fans with an alarming photo of himself all bloody as a result of what he says was a car crash.

Juelz Santana has been minding his own business as of late and living life. However, the Diplomat rapper is worrying his fans after posting a distressing selfie recently. Caught by The Shade Room, Juelz, 43, shared that he's not doing the greatest as his face is covered in dark red scabs, with perspiration under his eyes and around his nose.

Making things more frightening is that these thankfully minor injuries were accrued via an alleged car accident. The only reason we know this is because the Instagram Story post, which went up late Sunday/early Monday, is captioned "Car Crash."

While we can't see Juelz Santana from the chest down, it seems that this was the extent of what happened to him physically. The rapper included praying hands and hands raised emojis, signaling that he's doing okay all things allegedly considered.

Unfortunately, there isn't much else to share. We don't know exactly when or where this alleged accident occurred. We are also left to wonder if anyone else was hurt or otherwise.

Read More: Pooh Shiesty’s Record Label Clarifies He’s Not In Jail Following Reports Of His Arrest

Juelz Santana Speaks After Alleged Car Crash
Screen-Shot-2026-01-12-at-12.39.40-PM[1]
Image via Juelz Santana on Instagram
Screen-Shot-2026-01-12-at-12.39.49-PM[1]
Image via Juelz Santana on Instagram

However, fans of Juelz did see clips circulating online yesterday of him at a New York City strip club prior, per The Source.

He was accompanied by other rap stars including Future, Lil Baby, his former Dipset co-star Jim Jones, and Baby Swag.

We also have obtained extra posts following the bloody selfie from Juelz. He shared two, with both not adding much context to the situation. One reads, "People Forget Soooo Fast." The other says "tables turn faster than you think."

Overall, this leaves the media and fans to speculate if this relates to the alleged car collision at all. These could suggest that he's talking about someone or a handful of people. However, as of late, we haven't heard much any potential beefs brewing with Juelz.

All in all, we are wishing him well as he recovers physically, mentally, and emotionally from this.

Read More: Ebro Darden Speaks Out After Mero Lands Hot 97's Morning Slot

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Fat Joe &amp; Friends In Concert - New York, NY Music Juelz Santana Reveals His Surprising Thoughts On Cam'ron & Jim Jones Beef
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Original Content 10 Essential Juelz Santana Tracks
2024 Broccoli City Festival Streetwear Juelz Santana, Fivio Foreign, & More Weigh In On Lil Yachty's Controversial New York Fashion Take
Music Juelz Santana Has Been Released From Jail According To Cam'ron
Comments 0