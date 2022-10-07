Ben Simmons Roasted After Horrible Offensive Performance
Ben Simmons is struggling in Brooklyn.
Ben Simmons was supposed to be a huge pick-up for the Brooklyn Nets. After all, he is one of the best defensive players in the league, and when he’s playing confidently, he can do big numbers on offense. After taking some time off to get his head right, Simmons is back on the floor in the preseason, and so far, he has been bad.
In his first game against the Sixers, Simmons only got six points. In his second game, this time against the Miami Heat, Simmons was awful as he only managed four points. Sure, he had 10 rebounds, but he was mostly useless as the Nets got blown out, yet again.
His offensive performance was so bad that fans had to roast him about it. As you can see from all of the tweets down below, fans had very little patience for Simmons’ terrible play. It’s time for him to finally step it up, and now, he looks worse than he was in the 2021 playoffs.
This is clearly a worst-case scenario for the Nets, who appear to have no chemistry heading into this season. It’s a harsh reality that isn’t appearing to get any better.
Let us know what you think of Simmons’ play, in the comments section down below.