Ben Simmons was supposed to be a huge pick-up for the Brooklyn Nets. After all, he is one of the best defensive players in the league, and when he’s playing confidently, he can do big numbers on offense. After taking some time off to get his head right, Simmons is back on the floor in the preseason, and so far, he has been bad.

In his first game against the Sixers, Simmons only got six points. In his second game, this time against the Miami Heat, Simmons was awful as he only managed four points. Sure, he had 10 rebounds, but he was mostly useless as the Nets got blown out, yet again.

Ben Simmons tonight:



4 points

6 turnovers pic.twitter.com/OTV9YHHErm — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 7, 2022

His offensive performance was so bad that fans had to roast him about it. As you can see from all of the tweets down below, fans had very little patience for Simmons’ terrible play. It’s time for him to finally step it up, and now, he looks worse than he was in the 2021 playoffs.

This is clearly a worst-case scenario for the Nets, who appear to have no chemistry heading into this season. It’s a harsh reality that isn’t appearing to get any better.

Ben Simmons put up a WHOPPING stat line of 4/10/4 on 66/ZERO/ZERO shooting with 7 turnovers (nearly a double double) 🔥🔥🔥His dedication to NOT improving is remarkable pic.twitter.com/aGmF9dJIrc — Reporter Rocket Man ‼️ (@GotBannedAgainn) October 7, 2022

Ben Simmons on offense for the Nets: pic.twitter.com/M31Ljn1SHt — Jac Manuell (@JacManuell) October 7, 2022

Bam Adebayo just told Ben Simmons to get in the weight room 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/nsqgWwfeDe — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) October 7, 2022

Ben Simmons really has more turnovers than points for the Nets 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LcSvhIixYW — CockSources ➐ (@cocksources) October 7, 2022

Ben Simmons had the worst +/- on the Nets by a lot in both Games 😭 pic.twitter.com/AteHz0Ec06 — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) October 7, 2022

Ben Simmons if basketball was just defense pic.twitter.com/9u48XWL9iv — Bryce 🏀 (@poolewrldd) October 6, 2022

Daryl Morey appreciation tweet for flipping Ben Simmons for James Harden. Absolute robbery. — Notorious Harden (@ntsharden) October 7, 2022

