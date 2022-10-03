Ben Simmons has been out of basketball for over a year at this point. The last time we saw him on the court was in the Spring of 2021 as the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs. It was a bad loss for the Sixers and it proved to be embarrassing for Simmons who was terrible in that game.

Since that time, Simmons has remained out with mental health issues as well as back problems. Now, however, Simmons is feeling better than ever before and he appears to be ready to finally make his first appearance for the Nets.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

In fact, according to Bleacher Report, Simmons is going to play tonight as the Brooklyn Nets take on the 76ers. Yes, that’s right, Simmons is making his Nets debut against his former team. While it might just be a preseason game, this is still a huge leap for Simmons who will now get to show the world what kind of shape he’s in.

Ben Simmons is expected to make his Nets debut tonight 👀



Brooklyn will play the 76ers, his former team. pic.twitter.com/69YWOe1d8X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2022

Fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. While there is no guarantee that he has himself a good game, it seems like he is motivated to show the world what he’s got.

Give us your Ben Simmons predictions, in the comments below.