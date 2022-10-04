Ben Simmons has been gone from the NBA for over a year at this point, and some fans were concerned about whether or not he would ever return. His mental health and back issues piled up over the course of last season, and it ultimately forced him out of the Nets lineup.

Last night, however, Simmons was back on the floor where he got to play with the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately, the Nets gone blown out during the game, although Simmons at least got some good out of it as he scored six points and four rebounds in 19 minutes of play.

Elsa/Getty Images

While speaking to ESPN, Simmons explained what last night meant to him and whether or not he was feeling any nerves prior to the outing.

“I’m grateful just to be able to step on that floor,” Simmons said. “Step on an NBA floor again. I had a lot of fun out there. […] That’s the one thing, I thought I was going to be nervous. But I wasn’t nervous. I was excited.”

Simmons has a lot to build on right now, but he definitely seems to be back in the right headspace. Hopefully, this persists throughout the season.

