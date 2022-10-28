Ever since the pandemic, NBA fans have been getting out of pocket at basketball games. The crowd has felt more emboldened than ever to say slurs, insults, and a plethora of other bad things. Not to mention, there has been an influx of objects being thrown on the court.

The NBA has been trying to put a stop to this with some heft punishments. Some fans have been banned from NBA arenas for life, while others have been hit with criminal charges. It just goes to show that if you mess around, you will find out what the consequences are. Simply put, just stay in your seat and behave.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Last night, the Dallas Mavericks took on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, and it actually led to an arrest. According to TMZ, a 24-year-old named Justin Boatswain was arrested by the NYPD after throwing a cup at Luka Doncic. Ice went all over the court, and Doncic seemed shocked by what happened.

Eventually, the man was immediately identified, and the arena security ushered him out swiftly. He was then hit with a misdemeanor for interfering with a sporting event charge. Needless to say, Boatswain will probably think twice before ever doing something that stupid again.

FAN THROWS A CUP AT LUKA 😳 pic.twitter.com/GOM14TNnh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2022

Overall, it was a busy night for Doncic who helped lift his Mavericks in overtime. He scored 41 points and made the Nets’ defense look absolutely silly and helpless throughout the vast majority of the game. Not to mention, there was a point in the game where he called a fan a “pussy” and told them to shut up.

Doncic is a very feisty player, and he has dealt with this kind of abuse before. As someone who got to play in Europe, Doncic understands that American fans are nothing compared to those who bring flares to Division 3 games in Romania.

Luka Doncic “shut up pu$$y” to a fan sitting courtside 😂 pic.twitter.com/tQGRgPpNe1 — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) October 28, 2022

Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.