Giannis Antetokounmpo has been phenomenal over the last few years. He won back-to-back MVPs just a few years ago, and from there, he won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. Leading a small market team by yourself is no easy task, but Giannis was able to do it.

This year, Giannis has continued to play like an MVP. In the eyes of many, Giannis and the Bucks are actually favorites to win a title. With the Golden State Warriors faltering, and teams throughout the league showing weakness, the Bucks remain a powerhours.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives around Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks during a game at Fiserv Forum on November 14, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Hawks defeated the Bucks 121-106. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo The Face Of The League

According to some people, Giannis should be seen as the face of the NBA. After all, he is the best player in the league, and he has shown tremendous resolve. At this point, it’s hard to say he isn’t the face of the league.

Well, if you were to ask Giannis himself, he would give you the humble answer. While speaking to Serge Ibaka on “How Hungry Are You?” Giannis claimed that people like LeBron and KD are the true faces of the NBA right now.

“LeBron is,” Giannis said. “LeBron’s still playing. Steph just won a championship, KD’s still hooping. Embiid’s killing. Jokic back-to-back MVP. Luka Magic. There’s a lot of people out there.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been very consistent when it comes to this topic. He has even said that once his career is over, he would prefer to disappear into the shadows. He has never been interested in being the face of anything, and his refusal to do projects like Space Jam is a testament to that.

That said, let us know who you think the face of the NBA is, in the comments down below.

