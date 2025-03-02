Trae Tha Truth & Hunxho Offer Somber But Powerful Verses On New Single "Ain't Tha Truth"

Many folks might not have expected Hunxho and Trae Tha Truth to link up on wax, but "Ain't Tha Truth" balances their appeals well.

Trae Tha Truth and Hunxho might not have been two names on your rap collab bingo card this year, but "Ain't Tha Truth" is a welcome surprise. The new song features a somber instrumental, using atmospheric synth pads, soft piano keys, sparse trap production, and ghostly vocal samples. It sets a nice foundation for both MC's to deliver measured and melancholic verses following up their last releases, being Trae's "Thank You" single with Chance The Rapper and Yolanda Adams and the Atlanta MC's For Us tape.

As far as the lyrical content here, Trae Tha Truth and Hunxho are still very confrontational, gritty, and street-focused on "Ain't Tha Truth" despite what the instrumental's tone might have you believe on first listen. Both of them engage in compelling mixtures of melodic flows and hard-hitting lines, although the beat could've used more variation here and there to make the cut as fully dynamic as it could be. Nevertheless, there's a muted and hardened emotion to this record that both artists have played with before, but it's even more unique this time around.

Elsewhere, both lyricists are dealing with recent events that keep them busy outside of the booth as well. Trae Tha Truth blasted his ex girlfriend over a supposedly libelous GoFundMe campaign about their daughter, and Hunxho is still catching social media heat for his controversial relationship with Keyshia Cole. They might have a simple answer to these narratives: it "Ain't Tha Truth." Their pens are still pretty sharp despite their extracurriculars.

Trae Tha Truth & Hunxho's "Ain't Tha Truth"

Quotable Lyrics
Feel like I'm a surgeon, I'ma get 'em tucked,
Should've been a tailor, f**k around and stick 'em up,
Missed me over, now it's static, I'ma glitch 'em up,
You out your brain, I could fix it, have 'em pick it up

