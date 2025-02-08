Trae Tha Truth, Chance the Rapper & Yolanda Adams Unite For Soulful Lead Single "Thank You"

Trae is one of the many artists to announce a new project this weekend.

It's a beefier lead single , clocking in at a little over five minutes. But the vibes and messaging will take your mind off counting down the seconds. Trae brings some forthright bars about being grateful for the position he's in while also keeping it real when it comes to having resolve to tackle whatever's thrown your way. Here's what Trae has had to say about "Thank You": "[It's] about acknowledging the blessings we often overlook and embracing the journey. Life can be tough, but it's crucial to stay thankful for the blessings, lessons and the people who help you along the way. This song represents that mindset." Yolanda Adams (gospel singer) and Chance the Rapper also make appearances and uplifting ones at that, giving this track some extra juice and passion.

It feels like every artist that dropped this weekend has also announced a new album of sorts. However, it makes sense as everyone is beginning to settle into 2025. The grind is back for a lot of rappers, including for Houston gangsta veteran Trae Tha Truth . Despite dropping two projects last year in Crowd Control and a collaborative self-titled record under his Tha Rejects imprint, he's not ready to slow down. According to a recent press release, Trae is saddling up for Angel which will be out sometime this spring. Overall, that's still a couple of months away at the minimum. But with how fast we blew through January that's going to arrive in no time. To kick off this rollout, the 44-year-old rapper has dropped off "Thank You."

