Canadian Rapper Lil Ot Dead At 24 After Parking Lot Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Ot Dead At 24
Image Via Lil Ot On YouTube
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Earlier this week, two men opened fire on Lil Ot in a Burlington parking lot, and later fled the scene in a white SUV.

It's been a dark couple of days for the loved ones of Hamilton rapper Omer Niaz Muhammad, otherwise known as Lil Ot. On Monday (February 9), the 24-year-old was shot in a Burlington parking lot after two gunmen opened fire.

The Hamilton Spectator reports that police found him in the parking lot bleeding, and he was promptly rushed to the hospital. Tragically, he did not survive the attack. Authorities believe he was targeted and that there's no threat to the public. They're currently searching for the two suspects, who fled the scene in a white SUV.

“Unfortunately, one young man lost his life,” Halton Regional Police Constable Jeff Dillion said during a press conference yesterday. “When you are in a wide open parking lot like this and a gun is fired, it was lucky that nobody else was struck. It shows a rampant disregard for anyone else who may have been here.”

This wasn't Lil Ot's first run-in with gun violence. In 2023, his family home was struck with approximately 52 bullets in a drive-by shooting. Six family members were home at the time of the incident, though nobody was injured.

Read More: 49ers’ Keion White Shot At Nightclub After Alleged Altercation Involving Lil Baby

Who Is Lil Ot?

Over two years later, Ahmed Issak-Hussan pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of unknown persons and possessing a firearm while prohibited. Issak-Hussan, who was once a friend of Lil Ot's, is still awaiting sentencing. In an interview posted by 6ix Entertainment last July, Lil Ot opened up about “young boys joining the streets," saying, “it’s not fun out here.”

At the time, he shared that he'd recently lost a “younger bro,” which changed him forever. “I don’t even laugh the same," he admitted. Later on in the interview, he was asked about the scariest day of his life.

“I don’t know. Like close-death experiences, near-death experiences, shootouts, getting shot at,” he shared. “I’ve never really been in like a crazy car accident, but a lot of shootouts though.”

Lil Ot was a rising artist with more than 27K followers on Instagram and 10K followers on Spotify. He's known for his projects Written In Stone, JamesVille, and more. The latter racked up upwards of 10 million streams.

Read More: GloRilla Alleges Her Sister Once Tried To Shoot Her

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0