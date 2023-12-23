Akbar V Reveals Her Daughter Dora Is "Fighting For Her Life" In The ICU

Recently, Akbar V took to social media to reveal that her daughter Dora was hospitalized for some serious health issues. She shared an Instagram reel featuring photos of the two of them together earlier this week, which has since been deleted. She thanked Dora for being the "best daughter" in her emotional message.

“We don’t lay down, we fight and believe God can’t cry, cause I got to be strong for u," she added. "I need you to make it through this, and when u do, I'ma tell u how I snuck and cried in hospital room when I watch u sleep how my nights was very uneasy watching u lay in that bed." Akbar V has yet to disclose what caused Dora's condition.

While fans suspected that Dora's condition was serious, based on the tone of Akbar's message, she hadn't disclosed many details at the time. Now, however, she's shared a message about her daughter once again, giving supporters an update on her health. Unfortunately, it sounds like Dora is still in the ICU, "fighting for her life."

"So, we been at the ICU since Saturday," Akbar V began. "She's strong, she's strong. She's a warrior... It's real serious." The rapper continued, sharing new details of Dora's condition. "She is talking, but for the most part she just [keeps] her eyes closed," she said. "She can't see. It’s blood under her brain, and sometimes God has to take you through certain things to strengthen you.” She went on, urging fans to pray for Dora and not to believe everything they hear about the situation unless it comes straight from her. "Regardless of what I be faced with, I'm strong," she added. What do you think of Akbar V's recent update on her daughter Dora's health? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

