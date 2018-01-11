denying
- MusicTrey Songz Allegedly Beat Woman In NYC, He DeniesThe R&B singer has been often accused of assault, though his last civil case was dismissed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVEwan McGregor Calls Reports Of Drama With Obi-Wan Series "Bullsh-t"The drama is not what it's been made out to be.By Cole Blake
- MusicRich The Kid Denies Getting Beat Down By Meek Mill's CrewTeefy Bey posted a photo of a rapper getting beat down and many believe it's Rich The Kid.By Alex Zidel
- MusicScarface Shuts Down Lung Cancer Rumors: "Internet Will Kill You Quicker Than A Gun"The Geto Boys legend is alive and well.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar & SZA Deny Stealing Artwork For "All The Stars" VideoKendrick and SZA are being sued for allegedly stealing an artist's work in "All The Stars" video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Shuts Down Rumors That He Wears A Lace-Front WigRick Ross has money but he's not spending it on hair implants.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Claims He Is Not The Father Of 15-Year-Old In Paternity Suit ResponseLil Wayne insists he's not the father. By Matt F