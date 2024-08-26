Floyd Mayweather Fires Ref In The Middle Of His Pointless & Underwhelming John Gotti III Rematch

These exhibition fights are getting out of hand.

Floyd Mayweather has been engaging in some truly ridiculous exhibition matches as of late. Overall, these matches do not have an official winner and most of the time, they are simply a money grab. That was certainly the case over the weekend as Mayweather had a rematch against John Gotti III. If you remember, the last time these two fought, Gotti tried to fight Mayweather in between rounds and was subsequently expelled from the match.

In this latest fight, it was a referee who was actually removed from the proceedings. As you can see in the clip down below, Mayweather was given a penalty by the match's original ref. However, Mayweather got angry and began to yell at the official. Eventually, he fired the ref and told him to get lost. From there, a new ref came into the fold and the match continued. It was all very bizarre, but that is par for the course when it comes to these exhibitions where the stakes are simply too low.

Floyd Mayweather Knows How To Put On A Show

Fans were not happy during the match, whatsoever. There were choruses of boos throughout the proceedings, and it was very clear that some felt as though their time had been completely wasted. It is unfortunate, but that is what you get when you go to these fights now. Hopefully, Floyd gives us something a bit more exciting the next time he steps into the ring. Otherwise, fans may begin to turn on him even more.