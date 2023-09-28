Cam’ron Reveals Texts With Damian Lillard Following Bucks Trade

Unless you are living under a rock, you know that Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday. Now, Dame will get to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Overall, this is one of the most unlikely pairings we have ever seen. Although many felt like this would never happen, it is now a reality. Consequently, the Bucks are immediate title favorites. If they cannot go out there and win a championship, then people are going to have a lot of questions about this team's viability.

Regardless, people are very excited about this new duo. The Eastern Conference is going to be shaken up, and teams like Miami and Boston are feeling the heat. Only time will tell what their chemistry will look like. However, one has to assume that it is going to look pretty amazing. One person who is excited about all of this is Cam'ron. Cam recently had Dame on his show, and they have quite a friendship. Below, Cam even revealed the texts that Lillard sent him following the trade.

“So I just got the text from Damian Lillard myself. It’s true, he’s going to the Milwaukee Bucks,” Cam'ron said. “It’s no sources that you have to say that’s been told to you. I actually spoke to Dame via text. He’s going to the Milwaukee Bucks. Congratulations, Dame Lillard. Let’s go get that Championship, n***a.” Now that Lillard is on a good team, Cam wants to see him go out and win immediately. Dame wants to win a title, and with Giannis as his partner, some believe it should be an inevitability.

The Dame trade turned out to be the biggest story of the NBA offseason thus far. Let us know what you think of the deal, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

