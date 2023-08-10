Logan Paul Boxing Opponent Slammed For Posting Fake Nude Of Paul’s Finacee

Earlier this week, it was announced that Logan Paul’s opponent for his October return to boxing would be former Bellator fighter Dillon Davis. Davis went 2-0 in the MMA promotion but has not fought with any professional promotion since 2019. He will now face Paul, who hasn’t boxed since 2021, in an event that Paul is co-headlining with KSI.

However, Davis may have already gone beyond the pale. The fighter, who bills himself a multiple jiu jitsu world champion, has been on a social media tear since the fight was announced. His primary avenue of attack has been through Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal. Davis’ X account is full of images of Agdal with her ex-boyfriends, including Leonard DiCaprio. However, the post that caught many people’s ire was a fake topless photo of Agdal that Davis posted of August 9.

Davis Catches Flak For Fake Nude

dude you’re posting nude pictures of your rival’s fiancé. just to create “hype”. that’s so fucking weird and cringe hahaha — alissa violet (@AlissaViolet) August 10, 2023

One of the loudest voices in response to Davis’ antics was influencer Alissa Violet. “Dude this is fucked up. Are you ok??” Violet wrote in response to the fake nude image. Davis clapped back at Violet, posting the headline of a 2018 article in which Violet, who once dated Jake Paul, claimed that she had also slept with Logan. However, Violet remained adamant. “Dude you’re posting nude pictures of your rival’s fiancé just to create “hype”. That’s so fucking weird and cringe hahaha,” she retorted. Davis has appeared unrepentant, continuing to post more images of Agdal with her exes and also openly considering if Paul will pull out of the fight.

Many other users were equally outraged by Davis’ actions. “You’re fucking scum Dillon. That’s his wife. Hate on the man, his character, his looks etc. But why demean his wife as if we don’t all have a past? Not cool bro. ESPECIALLY since you’re doing all this for clout and won’t show up fight night,” argued Twitch streamer Fousey in response to another Davis post showing Agdal making out with her ex-boyfriend. Paul himself is yet to respond to the posting but safe to say, he’s probably going to be happy about it. If he does respond, we’ll have all the details right here.

