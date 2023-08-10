Several Of Young Nudy’s PDE Affiliates Arrested For Alleged Insurance Fraud Scheme

According to reports, several of Georgia-born rapper Young Nudy’s PDE affiliates were indicted earlier this week. All eight of them are facing RICO charges for their alleged role in a multi-state insurance fraud scheme. Apparently, they had managed to allegedly steal somewhere around $70,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Prosecutors claim they stole “personal information from more than 100 Fulton County residents to apply for and receive federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.”

White Collar Crime Unit Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten shared a statement amid the arrests. “The White Collar Crime Unit spent more than two years investigating this case,” he explained. “Which came to our attention out of a series of gang-related homicide investigations in early 2021.” Wooten continued, “We spent countless hours combing through cell phone evidence, social media evidence, bank records, and other documents, and we intend to hold accountable all of the individuals charged by the grand jury in this case.”

Various PDE Affiliates Indicted By Grand Jury On RICO Charges

Young Nudy performs live on stage at Revolution Live on April 18, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

The arrests were announced yesterday (August 9), by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. They claim it closed an investigation that took more than two years and involved multiple jurisdictions. It surrounded “associates of the PDE criminal street gang,” according to them. Along with the RICO charges, the individuals are also charged with identity fraud, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and conspiracy to defraud the state.

“Whether they are shooting or stealing, criminal street gangs will be prosecuted by my office for the crimes they commit in Fulton County using every tool available under the law,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claims. “If gangs choose to turn to white collar crimes to fund their illegal activities, we will be waiting with indictments in hand.” At the time of writing, Young Nudy has yet to comment on any of the arrests.

