Kay Flock Shows Off Ripped Physique In New Prison Photos

Kay Flock is an artist who had a very promising future in the music world. Overall, he had dropped off some viral songs and was gaining a whole lot of traction out in New York. Unfortunately, he got caught up in some situations that brought him in front of the law. Subsequently, he got hit with RICO charges. These charges stem from murder to attempted murder. Moreover, he could end up serving a life sentence if he is convicted. He has tried to get bail, but as it stands, the judge simply isn't going for that right now.

With Kay Flock in jail, his fans are still eager to hear from him. Plenty of artists have managed to drop music while locked up. Additionally, there are plenty of ways to communicate with fans while behind bars these days. Everyone is sneaking in phones now, and social media can sometimes be used with good behavior. Well, according to DJ Akademiks, Kay Flock has come through with a new photo from jail. As you can see below, Flock is seen standing in front of a screen and flexing. He also got to be on Facetime with a friend.

Kay Flock In Good Spirits

In the photos, fans remarked how he has bulked up and is more ripped than he used to be. The artist was a lot skinnier in the past, but has been able to get some workouts in while in jail. This happens to a lot of people who go to jail, as working out is one of the only things to do. Either way, fans are hoping for the best for him, regardless of his current situation.

Let us know what you think about Kay Flock and his current situation, in the comments section below. What is your favorite song from the artist?

