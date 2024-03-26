Tia Kemp's "Smooth" Cover Revisits 50 Cent & Rick Ross' 2000s Beef

Being a rapper's baby mama is something that many Instagram baddies aspire to, but these days, MCs are becoming increasingly protective of who they start families with. Sophie Brussaux and Drake's co-parenting situation was tricky when Adonis was first born, but they've been able to navigate the muddy waters and get themselves to a good place. The same can't be said for Rick Ross and Tia Kemp, who continue to trade shots online long after their issues began in the 2000s.

Earlier this week, throwback photos of the social media personality surfaced, dating back to her 2009 Smooth cover shoot. Not only does Rozay's ex wear barely anything for the photos, but to add insult to injury she had 50 Cent pose alongside her. In the cover shot, Kemp confidently stands above the New Yorker in just black panties, a sparkly see-through cover-up, and vibrant red heels. From the ground, Curtis Jackson holds an old-school camera up at Kemp, seeking to capture more sexy photos of her. "Where's the beef? Guest editor 50 Cent introduces Rock Ross' baby mama Tia!" one of the subheadings on the magazine declares.

50 Cent Photographed Rick Ross' Baby Mama for Salacious 2009 Cover Shoot

As the saucy pictures make rounds on Twitter/X and blogs, some are just now finding out that Fif and the Biggest Boss' drama is nothing new. "Backstory: Rick Ross repossessed a Range Rover from Tia Kemp, leaving her and their son without a vehicle, until, you guessed it, 50 Cent stepped in."

As her online war with Rick Ross rages onward, Tia Kemp continues to spill tea about her co-parent online. Among her latest revelations are allegations about Rozay having a secret child who resembles Drake, causing hip-hop heads to raise their eyebrows. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

