Cardi B Takes Us Back To Her Stripper Days With A Throwback Photo

There’s something in the air lately that seems to have the world feeling seriously nostalgic. Many of our favourite celebrities have been remembering the “good ole days,” or life before fame, in throwback posts online lately. Nicki Minaj sparked the trend by sharing a video of her 25-year-old self before she became known as the Queen of Rap. Now, Cardi B is reminiscing on what life was like for her before she became a Grammy Award-winning performer.

As you may know, Cardi spent years working at strip clubs in New York prior to her come-up. Her curvaceous body quickly took her to the top of the industry, and even now she loves showing off what moves her dancer body is still capable of when she gets the chance. In a now-deleted tweet earlier this week, the mother of two shared a selfie she captured many moons ago during a night at work. “If you met me in the strip club… Would you still cuff me?” the reality starlet asked.

Cardi B Has an Important Question

In the photo, the 30-year-old wore her long, black hair in tight braids. Her uniform for the evening was a blue, yellow, and silver two-piece set, which kept plenty of emphasis on her busty chest. Cardi’s stomach looked perfectly toned, likely from all the hours she put in working the pole, and her famous, colourful booty tattoo is just barely seen in the corner of her selfie. There were some who questioned why the “Backin’ It Up” artist is asking such questions as a married women, but others were more focused on complimenting Cardi B’s hot bod.

Yet another celebrity who’s been taking us back in time with their photos is Blac Chyna. The former OnlyFans creator showed off what she looked like at age 17 earlier this week, and many followers were quick to compare her to her mother, Tokyo Toni. See the image at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

