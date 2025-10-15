Fax - Song by Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine teased a Young Thug diss track weeks ago, and now, it is finally here, much to the chagrin of the rap world.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is still making music, whether you like it or not. At the end of the day, he knows how to market himself, and this has led to continued intrigue in whatever he has to say. Just a few weeks ago, he found himself dissing Young Thug in a new diss track, and fans could not wait for the whole song to drop. Well, just a couple of days ago, the song was released with very little fanfare. At just two minutes in length, there isn't anything new from the snippet. We get the itsy-bitsy-spider bit, and a bunch of other bars about snitches and rats. Ultimately, whether or not you like this song will depend on whether or not you buy into the whole 6ix9ine ethos.

Release Date: October 12, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Fax

Sippin' trunk, lift 'em up, reverse, and we clap 'em
Real life slime walk, go get a napkin
Rappers know, I done seen the snake turn a rat
Yo, Gunna Wunna do this, Gunna Wunna do that

