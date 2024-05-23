Gunna Shows Out During Work Out With Bol Bol At The Phoenix Suns Facility

Gunna released One Of Wun, his most recent endeavor, a few weeks ago. Fans are adoring the album, which has already produced a few viral hits. Sales obviously show that Gunna's music is now having an impact on listeners. In its first week of sales, one of Wun officially sold 91K units. Gunna is definitely doing his thing, especially when it comes to his physical fitness. The rapper has made waves on social media for his body transformation. Now, he has recently been seen working out with NBA player Bol Bol at the Phoenix Sun’s facility.

Following his release from jail in 2022, Gunna said how he shed up to "30-40 pounds" and how he's still maintaining his weight. He discussed his body in an open interview that was released by XXL. "Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out," he said. Now he is fit enough to keep up with professional athletes, apparently. His workout with Bol Bol looked intense.

Read More: Gunna Shares BTS Footage From Tyla's "Jump" Music Video, Rapper Clowned For How He Walks

Gunna Works Out With Bol Bol

Gunna became serious about his physical fitness. He said in the interview with XXL, "Yes. I got a trainer and work out six days a week. I eat better and I eat clean. And that’s something I’m disciplining myself to do every day. It’s something that I’m liking, though. I feel better when I work out." He is going all out, and it’s probably helping him musically as well, allowing for better physical performance on stage. In the workout with Bol Bol, we see Gunna go through some explosive workouts as he is training like a real athlete.



Gunna is riding the wave of his new successful album. He is also featured on Tyla’s Jump song and recently shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the video shoot. Will we see Gunna on an NBA court anytime soon? Of course not. Nevertheless, it's cool seeing him work out with professional hoopers like Bol Bol. Overall, Gunna is serious about working out, and we love to see it.

Read More: Gunna Surpasses First Week Sales Projections With "One Of Wun"

[via]