Gunna Gets In Reps At Patriots' Training Camp, Fans Critique His Football Skills

Gunna caught some passes at the Patriots' training camp.

Gunna showed up for a practice at the New England Patriots' training camp, earlier this week. In a video circulating on social media, he catches some passes during a receiving drill.

Fans shared plenty of jokes in response to the clip when No Jumper posted it on Instagram. "Man still flinching at the ball," one user wrote. Another remarked: "His catch them sloppy and doesn’t even know how to throw a ball, sheesh." Others did come to his defense. One fan wrote: "The ones saying 'he can’t catch' is the sames that got picked last or never at recess. yall don’t realize how hard & fast that ball coming to him he’s not a pro receiver but at least he ain’t drop it doe."

Gunna Performs For The NFL Draft

Hermosa Beach, CA - April 25: Rapper Gunna performs during the Rams Experience along the Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The appearance at the Patriots facility comes after he recently discussed his fitness journey during an interview with XXL. "Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out," he said. As for if he's still staying in shape, he added: "Yes. I got a trainer. I work out six days a week. I eat better. I eat clean. And that’s something I’m disciplining myself to do every day. It’s something that I’m liking, though. I feel better when I work out."

Gunna Gets In Reps At The Patriots Facility

Gunna spoke with XXL in the promotion of his new album, One of Wun. It's his second album since getting out of prison in 2022. He collaborated with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch across the tracklist. Be on the lookout for further updates on Gunna on HotNewHipHop.

