Gunna Gets In Reps At Patriots' Training Camp, Fans Critique His Football Skills

Gunna caught some passes at the Patriots' training camp.

Gunna showed up for a practice at the New England Patriots' training camp, earlier this week. In a video circulating on social media, he catches some passes during a receiving drill.

Fans shared plenty of jokes in response to the clip when No Jumper posted it on Instagram. "Man still flinching at the ball," one user wrote. Another remarked: "His catch them sloppy and doesn’t even know how to throw a ball, sheesh." Others did come to his defense. One fan wrote: "The ones saying 'he can’t catch' is the sames that got picked last or never at recess. yall don’t realize how hard & fast that ball coming to him he’s not a pro receiver but at least he ain’t drop it doe."

Gunna Performs For The NFL Draft

Hermosa Beach, CA - April 25: Rapper Gunna performs during the Rams Experience along the Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The appearance at the Patriots facility comes after he recently discussed his fitness journey during an interview with XXL. "Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out," he said. As for if he's still staying in shape, he added: "Yes. I got a trainer. I work out six days a week. I eat better. I eat clean. And that’s something I’m disciplining myself to do every day. It’s something that I’m liking, though. I feel better when I work out."

Gunna Gets In Reps At The Patriots Facility