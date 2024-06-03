Gunna Excites Fans In Philadelphia With Boxing Workout In Front Of The Famous Rocky Statue

Gunna is working out wherever he can.

Gunna is is seemingly working out everywhere. Following his release from jail in 2022, Gunna said he shed up to "30-40 pounds" and is still maintaining his weight. He discussed his body in an interview and detailed how his habits developed. Gunna has been keeping to his fitness goals, and fans love it. The rapper's body transformation has garnered attention on social media. Additionally, he was reportedly spotted working out at the Phoenix Suns' facility alongside NBA star Bol Bol. Now Gunna has been seen taking in the sights of Philidelphia. The rapper did the most Philly thing you can do and did a boxing workout in front of the famous Rocky statue.

The Rocky statue and the steps leading up to it are a movie and pop cultural touchstone. In Rocky, Sylvester Stallone ran up the stairs as part of his training to face Apollo Creed. Furthermore, in the following movies, they made a statue of him that was at the top of the Philidelphia Museum of Fine Art. Now Gunna is following in Rocky's footsteps literally and doing a Rocky-inspired workout at the iconic locale. Philly is known for its long and prestigious boxing pedigree. Overall, it is pretty incredible Gunna is living his best life.

Gunna Does Rocky Inspired Boxing Workout

Gunna stated he lost up to "30-40 pounds" after being released from prison in 2022 and that he is currently maintaining his weight. In a XXL-released open interview, he talked about his physique. "Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out," he said. Now, he thinks he is fit enough to work out with professional athletes like NBA and NFL players.

One of Wun, his new album, is doing good business, and fans love it. This is his second album upon his release from prison in 2022. Throughout the tracklist, he worked with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch. Overall, it seems like Gunna's World, and we are just living in it. All in all, keep an eye out for more Gunna news on HotNewHipHop.