Lil Nas X Under Inpatient Treatment For Undisclosed Reason Following His L.A. Arrest
Lil Nas X was arrested in late August after walking around Los Angeles late at night in his underwear and then eventually in the nude.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 15, 2025
