Gladys Knight Shuts Down Her Son's Elder Abuse Allegations

Gladys Knight says she's "healthy and happy" despite her son, Shanga Hankerson, claiming she's a victim of elder abuse by her husband, William McDowell. She addressed the allegations in a statement recently provided to PEOPLE.

"I'm sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented. I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right?” she said. “I'm healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months. I'm excited to get back on the road with my sisters and on stage with The Queens Tour. See you soon.”

Gladys Knight "The Queens Tour"

Knight is 81 years old. She has been performing with Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills on the The Queens Tour since May. The group is scheduled to continue performing through December. Hankerson recently claimed that this touring schedule is “detrimental” to her health. He also claims she's only going along with it because of pressure from McDowell.

In turn, Hankerson says he filed a complaint with the Department of Human Services in Buncombe County, N.C., earlier this month. Explaining his allegations to The Shade Room for a recent interview, he said: "I did my best to give [McDowell] the space to play the role of husband and do what was in my mom’s best interest, and he has not done that. Why is she working? Why is she in this situation where she’s being made to believe that she has to work like this? That’s really my issue with it."