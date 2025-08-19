Gladys Knight Shuts Down Her Son's Elder Abuse Allegations

BY Cole Blake 95 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Gladys Knight 'The Empress of Soul' put on a show at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. © ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Gladys Knight is currently performing alongside Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills on the "The Queens Tour."

Gladys Knight says she's "healthy and happy" despite her son, Shanga Hankerson, claiming she's a victim of elder abuse by her husband, William McDowell. She addressed the allegations in a statement recently provided to PEOPLE.

"I'm sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented. I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right?” she said. “I'm healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months. I'm excited to get back on the road with my sisters and on stage with The Queens Tour. See you soon.”

Read More: Gladys Knight To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LIII

Gladys Knight "The Queens Tour"

Knight is 81 years old. She has been performing with Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills on the The Queens Tour since May. The group is scheduled to continue performing through December. Hankerson recently claimed that this touring schedule is “detrimental” to her health. He also claims she's only going along with it because of pressure from McDowell.

In turn, Hankerson says he filed a complaint with the Department of Human Services in Buncombe County, N.C., earlier this month. Explaining his allegations to The Shade Room for a recent interview, he said: "I did my best to give [McDowell] the space to play the role of husband and do what was in my mom’s best interest, and he has not done that. Why is she working? Why is she in this situation where she’s being made to believe that she has to work like this? That’s really my issue with it."

Knight’s publicist, Laura Herlovich, also downplayed Hankerson's complaints. She said in a statement to PEOPLE that the situation has “greatly saddened" Knight. “She has not been on tour since June 1 and can't wait to begin touring again in September,” the statement read. “At this time our lawyers have no choice but to explore any and all legal remedies due to Shanga's defamatory comments."

Read More: Gladys Knight Net Worth 2024: What Is The Music Legend Worth?

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2025 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival Music Gladys Knight's Husband Accused Of Alleged Elder Abuse By Singer's Son 4.0K
News Authentic 546
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 3.7K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 31.2K
Comments 0