Gladys Knight’s family is embroiled in a dispute over her health, safety, and future on stage.

Her son, Shanga Hankerson, has alleged that the 80-year-old soul legend is showing signs of cognitive decline. In recent legal filings, he accused Knight’s husband, William McDowell, of elder abuse, claiming McDowell is pressuring her to continue performing despite her condition.

According to Hankerson, tensions escalated after an incident at a New York hotel. Knight allegedly wandered late at night, appearing disoriented and unsure of her surroundings. He told journalist Justin Carter that he has been blocked from contacting his mother and has sought help from the Department of Human Services.

The allegations have sparked debate among fans and industry observers. Some fear the case could represent a troubling example of an aging artist being pushed beyond her limits.

Others suspect the accusations stem from deep family divisions. The disagreement reflects a larger issue in entertainment—how to honor an artist’s passion for the stage while acknowledging the challenges of aging and declining health.

Gladys Knight’s Husband William McDowell

Knight, often called the “Empress of Soul,” has maintained an active touring schedule for decades. Her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence have made her one of music’s most enduring performers. Yet questions remain about whether the demands of touring could be affecting her well-being.

Advocates for elder rights say the case highlights the importance of compassion and transparency when evaluating an older performer’s ability to work. They note that some artists slow down or retire willingly, while others see performing as central to their identity. In many cases, personal relationships, financial pressures, and fan expectations complicate the decision.

McDowell has not publicly addressed the abuse allegations in detail. Supporters insist Knight remains capable of making her own career choices and warn against making assumptions without medical confirmation.