Kel Mitchell “Recovering At Home” After Hospitalization

Actor and comedian Kel Mitchell has reassured fans about his health status after reports of a hospitalization emerged earlier this week. “Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time. That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you. ❤️🙏💪🏿.” However, Mitchell declined to specify the nature of his medical scare.

The news about Mitchell came just a few weeks before his latest project, Good Burger 2, drops on Paramount+. The film is believed to be a direct sequel to the 1997 film that came as a result of Mitchell and Kenan Thompson's skit of the same name on Nickelodeon's All That. "Dexter Reed (Mitchell) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Thompson) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again," a film synopsis reads.

Deion Sanders Praises Kenan Thompson

While one half of Good Burger is recovering from a medical scare, the other is getting praise from the world of college football. Deion Sanders expressed his approval of Kenan Thompson's impression of him on a recent episode of SNL. “I’m a fan of Kenan, let’s get that straight. I love what he’s brought to comedy. I had the pleasure and honor to host Saturday Night Live before and I’ll never forget those moments," Sanders said of the skit at his press availability this week. Thompson brought Coach Prime to life in a Weekend Update segment that poked fun at Sanders' larger-than-life personality. As for Sanders' SNL hosting gig, that came in February 1995, a couple weeks after he won Super Bowl 30 with the Niners.

However, all is not well in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado dropped their third consecutive game, falling below .500 for the first time this season. It came as a late rally against Oregon State fell short and the Buffs were knocked off 26-19. It's now been a full month since Colorado's last win, a 27-24 victory over Arizona State. Furthermore, the bowl window is closing bit by bit. Colorado, who are 4-5, need two wins from their last three games to be bowl-eligible.

