Syko Stu (Stuart Smith) and the son of Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Raja, were all set to put on a show for fans this past weekend. They were slated to fight at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. They carried on with it, with Raja Jackson knocking Stu unconscious after picking him up and slamming him down.

That part of their showdown was a part of the script, so to speak. However, what immediately transpired after that was totally horrific. With Syko Stu completely defenseless, Quinton's son began to whale on him.

The punches to the head were brutal and shocking. Thankfully, someone stepped in to pull Raja away from Stu. Overall, folks online have been worried sick about the latter's condition all while condemning the former for his actions.

Thankfully, we now know that he's doing okay according to Stu's brother, Andrew Smith. The update, caught by TMZ Sports, was posted to Facebook. However, it appears to have seemingly been deleted. Either way, the outlet gathered that the performer is "conscious" and "currently resting."

Moreover, Andrew says that Stuart "does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack." Additionally, he took a moment to thank those showing their support for his injured brother.

Syko Stu Fight

"Thank you everyone for reaching out, it's been difficult to get back to everyone individually. We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. I will update with a link when possible."

He signed off by adding, "Thank you for the love and support."

The ordeal went down on Saturday, August 23, with footage before Raja and Stu's tussle giving context as to why the former attacked him so violently. Thanks to a clip caught by X user Itz_SPEEDO, Stu approaches Raja outside the venue, smashing a drink on his head.

Apparently, the pro wrestler mistook Raja for one after noticing that he was livestreaming on Kick. However, after realizing that he wasn't, Stu appeared to apologize immediately. Event promoters allegedly told Raja that they could work him into the event to get redemption.

Whether that was a part of the buildup or not remains to be confirmed. But Raja clearly didn't take the hit before the match well and the result was this shocking moment.

Quinton Jackson addressed his son's behavior on social media calling it "work that went wrong." He also said, "I don't condone my son's actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only dats aho and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I'm deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith."

The LAPD is also reportedly getting involved in this situation, so stay tuned. We continue to wish Syko Stu as he continues to recover.