Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Violently Attacks Pro Wrestler Syko Stu During Show

BY Devin Morton 1318 Views
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson attends the season 8 premiere of the "The Bay" and pre-daytime Emmy party at Associated Television Int'l Studios on December 10, 2023 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Rampage Jackson's son Raja violently assaulted pro wrestler Syko Stu at a show in Los Angeles after the scripted event got very real.

During a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, brutally attacked professional wrestler Syko Stu.

Stu, real name Stuart Smith, reportedly hit Raja on the side of the head prior to the show. He did so under the assumption that Jackson was a wrestler, seeing his camera for a Kick stream. After learning he was not a wrestler, Stu immediately apologized. The event's promoters allegedly told Jackson that he'd be able to get his receipt in the ring and they'd work him into the match somehow.

During the event, Jackson got involved. He performed a slam, which would have been enough of a receipt on its own. That part was planned, but what followed did not appear to be. Jackson mounted Syko Stu and began to legitimately and repeatedly punch the wrestler in the head, even after he went unconscious. In total, over 20 shots landed before there was some intervention, and Stu began to bleed.

Per wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Syko Stu was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but is said to be in stable condition. Sapp also suggested that the entire spot was planned, but the punches were not meant to be legitimate.

The video of the attack went viral, and many in the professional wrestling community, including prominent journalists and wrestlers, condemned Jackson's actions. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter called it "the worst thing" he's ever seen in a ring.

Read More: Clipse Bring Out Kendrick Lamar To Perform "Chains & Whips" In Los Angeles

Raja Jackson Wrestling

Rampage Jackson issued a statement on X, calling the situation a "work that went wrong." A work refers to the scripted nature of professional wrestling, while a "shoot" refers to moments when things go off-script and into reality. This situation started as a work and quickly devolved into a shoot.

"I don't condone my son's actions AT ALL!" Rampage Jackson wrote in his statement. "He suffered a concussion from sparring only dats aho and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I'm deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith." He concluded by issuing an apology to both Syko Stu and Kick. Kick moderators banned Raja from the platform after the attack.

As of writing, Syko Stu is awake and stable. It is not clear if Raja Jackson will be charged with anything related to this attack. He has not yet delivered a statement of his own.

