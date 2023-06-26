Travis Scott is easily one of the best artists in the world. Overall, he is someone that fans have wanted to hear from for a very long time. However, despite numerous teasers, he has yet to release UTOPIA. Fans are starting to get a little antsy, and understandably so. Thankfully, the recent teasers for the album indicate that it should be dropping very soon. After all, Mike Dean has made it crystal clear that he is finishing up the last touches for the album. This includes mixing and mastering, which Dean has always been phenomenal at.

Nevertheless, fans are hoping for a classic. That is exactly what Astroworld was, and consequently, fans have extremely high expectations. For now, however, it still remains to be seen whether or not he can actually live up to these expectations. After all, he has been giving his supporters about five years’ worth of build-up. That said, according to @kurrco on Twitter, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Travis Scott Teases Fans

In the tweet below, you can see that Travis Scott’s website now has the UTOPIA logo on the front page. Moreover, the website allows fans to either get text messages, Discord, or email updates on the album. Furthermore, in the website’s code, there is a line about pre-ordering the album. Needless to say, this project is very much on the horizon. While we still don’t have a release date or any other information to go off of, it is clear that something special is on the way.

Hopefully, Travis Scott will finally stop playing around and give us the release date we have all been waiting for. However, he wants to turn in something that fans will enjoy, and you have to respect that. Let us know who you want to see featured on this album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

