Playboi Carti Scores Legal Win In UMG Copyright Case Over Incorrect Takedown

Carti is in the clear this time.

Playboi Carti and Universal Music Group (UMG) just dodged a huge legal bullet thanks to a new ruling from a federal judge. Moreover, this case stems from the aforementioned artist and label taking down a song from G-Baby which uses the same beat from Carti and Pi'erre Bourne's "Right Now." However, G-Baby actually released his song "Oi!" before "Right Now" and did so with a legal license to use this same beat. The judge in this matter ruled that the "FIELD TRIP" creative and UMG didn't violate the Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA) when they mistakenly took "Oi!" down since they didn't intend to do so.

Furthermore, this ruling emerged on Tuesday (August 27) amid an update in last year's lawsuit from G-Baby against Playboi Carti and UMG. The suit claimed that this takedown violated the DMCA's stipulations protecting creators from improper takedowns. However, the judge in this ruling cited that previous decisions indicate how these safeguards only apply to intentionally irresponsible uses of the legal framework to shut other products down. As such, it seems like the "No Face" MC (which might appear on streaming services soon) will be in the clear.

Playboi Carti Performing At Wireless Festival 2023

Playboi Carti performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England.

"Because the DMCA requires only a good faith belief that material is infringing, a copyright holder is not liable for misrepresentation under the DMCA if they subjectively believe the identified material infringes their copyright, even if that belief is ultimately mistaken," Judge Analisa Torres expressed. She also explained how G-Baby admitted that the UMG employee who took "Oi!" down didn't know that he licensed the beat that Playboi Carti also used. "This admission alone dooms [G-Baby's] claim against UMG," Torres posited. Hopefully Carti and The Weeknd don't face these issues on their supposed next collab.