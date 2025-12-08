Method Man says Drake sent him and the rest of Wu-Tang Clan his Nothing Was the Same song, "Wu-Tang Forever," before its release in 2013 and asked them to appear on it. He explained the group's decision to turn down the opportunity during a recent appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony. In doing so, he explained that the move was not out of any lack of respect for Drake.

"I like Drake. I think he's a dope artist. He puts out some great music, obviously. Otherwise, he wouldn't be as big as he is," Method Man began. "But, when he sent the record, we were overseas. He did send the record. Some brothers were trying to write to it and sh*t. I'm sitting there and I'm like, 'I don't like it.' I was like, 'What does this have to do with 'Wu-Tang Forever?' I'm not questioning his artistic ability or anything. I'm just saying for my taste, that was more or less like, 'I'm not getting on that.'"

The song, which contains a prominent sample of Wu-Tang's "It's Yourz," ended up being a hit and peaked at number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "No one knew it was gonna be that big. You become jaded when you've been in the business for a long time," Method Man concluded.

Drake's "Iceman" Album

Looking ahead, Method Man's comments on working with Drake come as the Toronto rapper is gearing up for the release of his next studio album, Iceman. There's still no official release date for the project, and with 2025 almost over, his promise of releasing it before the end of the year seems unlikely.

That being said, he's already released three singles. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. He's also promised to have at least one more Iceman livestream episode in the works.