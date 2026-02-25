Lauryn Hill & Wu-Tang Clan Among 2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

BY Caroline Fisher
Lauryn Hill Wu-Tang Clan Rock Hall Nominees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Lauryn Hill attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame committee has unveiled its list of 17 nominees for the 2026 induction ceremony.

Today (February 25), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee finally unveiled its list of nominees for the 2026 induction ceremony. Per Rolling Stone, 17 acts were nominated, including Lauryn Hill and Wu-Tang Clan. This is the first time each of them has been nominated, and they're the only hip-hop artists nominated.

Hill is being recognized for her 1998 solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The project won her an impressive five Grammy awards at the 1999 ceremony. It also made her the first hip-hop artist to take home the Album Of The Year award.

Wu-Tang Clan, on the other hand, is being recognized for their 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). It boasts contributions from RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Masta Killa, and Ol' Dirty Bastard.

The list of nominees also includes Mariah Carey, Shakira, Jeff Buckley, Pink, and more.

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
2013 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Wu-Tang Clan performs onstage during day 3 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2013 in Indio, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

"This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture," Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said in a press release. "Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this Fall."

Inductees will be revealed in April under three different categories. These categories include Musical Influence, Musical Excellence, and the Ahmet Ertegun Non Performer Award. The 2026 induction ceremony is expected to take place this fall. Ticket information and an official date have yet to be revealed.

News of Lauryn Hill and Wu-Tang Clan's nominations comes after two hip-hop acts were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025: Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa.

