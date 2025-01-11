Lil Yachty Roasts MrBeast Show Contestant, What Did He Say?!

Mr. Beast let's Lil Boat cook.

Lil Yachty recently added to the tension on an episode of MrBeast’s Beast Games, leaving an eliminated contestant feeling even more deflated. The rapper made a surprise appearance on the competitive reality show, where participants vie for a chance to win an island. In this particular challenge, contestants were tasked with choosing between a series of boxes—one of which would lead to elimination if chosen. Unfortunately for one competitor, a wrong pick sealed his fate.

As the visibly disappointed contestant grappled with the end of his journey, Lil Yachty added salt to the wound with his teasing. Between bouts of laughter, the rapper quipped, “Dang, dog, this is so crazy because you almost didn’t pick box two. Dang!” The eliminated player appeared frustrated but remained subdued, his sadness overshadowing any potential anger. Lil Boat's appearance on the show follows the rap star's beef with former artist Karrahbooo. She released her new video last week that revealed that she remains signed to Yachty. She also revealed that Yachty's record label is restricting her music.

Lil Yachty Teases Beast Games Contestant Having A Breakdown

Beast Games debuted on December 19 on Prime Video. It has already become a major talking point in the entertainment world. Created by YouTube sensation MrBeast, the series features 1,000 players, jaw-dropping sets, and a $5 million grand prize. “I spent over a year creating this series and building the craziest sets in entertainment history," said MrBeast in November. "I poured everything I have into this show.”