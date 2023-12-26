Offset Dermal Piercing Has Haters Branding Him A "Sassy Man"

While Cardi B has been hooting and hollering about her feelings on social media amid her reported split from Offset, the Georgia-born artist is keeping his mind occupied in other ways. Celebrating his birthday surrounded by beautiful women is one of them, though he's vehemently denying any involvement with 6ix9ine's ex, Jade, while turning up. A few months ago, Set's wife, was feeling particularly brave and got two new piercings – her tongue and Monroe. Not everyone is a fan of the latter, but nevertheless, it seems to make Bardi feel more confident. Now, it looks like the father of five is taking notes from his ex, as he got a flashy new piece of facial jewelry as well.

Ahead of the holidays, Set's IG story lit up with a new video showing off his fresh dermal piercing. While zooming in to show off the diamond sitting beneath his big, brown eye, "DON'T YOU LIE" from his recent SET IT OFF album was blasting. Apart from his cheek gem, the "Bad and Boujee" artist also gave us a look at the marijuana leaf-shaped piece he keeps in his inner ear, above other carats.

Offset is Feeling Himself This Holiday Season

Unsurprisingly, those riding for Cardi at this time have plenty to say about her co-parent's style choices. "We in a sassy man apocalypse," one IG user reflected in @theshaderoom's comments. "Ohh, I see why they separated," another chimed in. "He wanna be the wife too," they added, seemingly suggesting that body modifications make Set more feminine than they're comfortable with.

Social Media Reacts to Rapper's New Look

"A wife and family was the best accessory you could have," one IG user told Offset earlier this week. "Go work on your interior, your exterior won't save your family," they added. Keep scrolling to read more unsolicited feedback for the former Migo, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Offset Comments

