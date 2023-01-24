Lil Uzi Vert showcased a new hairstyle and face piercings on social media, earlier this week. In a picture of himself wearing what appears to be a Rolling Stones beanie, Uzi can be seen with straightened hair and four new jewels on his face.

The new look comes after Jewels Parlor Piercing Studio confirmed they hooked Uzi up with six new piercings, earlier this month.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: (Editorial Use Only) Lil Uzi Vert performs during Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

“6 MORE dermals all at once? we did that! HUGE thx 2 uzi,” a licensed piercer named Kaia posted on Instagram.

This is far from Uzi’s first time getting his face pierced. He famously dropped $24 million on a pink diamond facial implant in 2021.

The new look for Uzi comes after his recent appearance at Drake’s Apollo Theater concerts over the weekend. Taking the stage with the Toronto rapper, Uzi performed his latest single, “Just Wanna Rock.”

As Uzi prepared to depart, Drake remarked: “I love this guy so much. Before you go, I just want to say 21 said some really nice shit last night, and I gotta echo the same sentiment about this guy.”

“Anytime in life I feel down or whatever it is, I always get a message from him checking in. Never asking for nothing, just checking,” he added.

Uzi also released a new song titled “I’m Not Human” with XXXTentacion in honor of the late rapper’s birthday on Monday.

Looking ahead, Uzi has also teased that he’s planning on dropping new music in February. However, he’s kept details on exactly what he’ll be releasing quiet.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert’s latest look below.

