Who Is Tanner Adell? The Indie Country-Pop Star On The Rise

Tanner Adell is an independent young artist who has consistently released music since 2021. Her latest track "Whiskey Blues" has continued to blow up online, resulting in astonishing chart placements, especially considering her status as an industry outsider. While Adell has steadily been building a buzz on her own for the last few years, most music fans became aware of her due to her landmark features on Beyoncé's latest album Cowboy Carter. Tanner Adell lent vocals to two tracks, "Ameriican Requiem" and "Blackbiird."

Given that Tanner Adell has begun to reach some major success in recent months, it's only fitting that we dive into the history and background of the exciting up-and-comer, and look to the future for her latest upcoming projects. Here's everything you need to know about the rising country-pop star.

Read More: Who Is Shaboozey? The Country-Hip Hop Star Featured On Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter"

Her Full-Length Debut Released Last Year

Tanner Adell's first tracks available on major streaming platforms include "Honky Tonk Heartbreak" and "Country Girl Commandments," released in 2021. As she continued to pick up steam in the underground circuit, Adell signed a distribution deal with Columbia Records, which allowed her to release her first full-length LP Buckle Bunny in 2023. The album, whose title refers to promiscuous women with a specific interest in courting cowboys, contains 8 tracks, including such creatively-titled songs as "FU-150," "Trailer Park Barbie," and "I Hate Texas."

Her Unique Background Gives A Fresh Perspective

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 23: Tanner Adell performs at CMT Next Women of Country: Class of 2024 Event at City Winery Nashville on January 23, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Unlike many country stars, Tanner Adell didn't grow up bumping Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton on a ranch south of the Mason-Dixon line. The singer, who lists Beyoncé as one of her biggest musical inspirations, had a unique childhood, which saw her splitting her time between her home in Manhattan Beach, California and Star Valley, Wyoming. Adell was initially born in Lexington, Kentucky, before being adopted and raised by Mormons from California.

While she didn't grow up alongside her biological parents, Tanner Adell has met her biological father, and described him as an Atlanta rapper. She has not publicly elucidated on whether or not the rapper is of mainstream notoriety. Tanner's fixation with country music began in her teenage years, as she taught herself how to play music while attending rodeo events where her mother served as a rodeo queen. Tanner Adell's unique perspective is heavily infused into her music, making her records unapologetically true to herself, and endlessly fascinating.

Read More: Ranking Beyoncé "Cowboy Carter" Features: Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, & More

Adell's Faith Is A Central Theme Of Her Art

While Tanner Adell no longer identifies as a Mormon, she maintains a close personal relationship with God, which she explores in her country tunes. On Buckle Bunny, Adell dives into her faith through the track "See You in Church," which contains the lyrics "Sunday, yеah, the Lord comes first/ If I missed you last night, mm then I'll see you in church.” Despite having parted ways with her strict Mormon faith, Adell claims that her belief in a higher power has been integral to her success, and helped her to progress when life becomes stressful.

Tanner Adell's success makes it clear that her efforts to carve out a path within the music industry have been worth it, as she continues growing her brand each day. Currently, the budding country icon touts a following of over 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, with more sure to come as she prepares to launch her sophomore effort. Be sure to remain on the lookout for Tanner Adell, especially if you're a fan of Cowboy Carter.

[Via]