Logic Clip Of His Hilarious Ice Spice Impression Goes Viral

Even though Logic’s “College Park” tour with Juicy J already wrapped up earlier this year, a moment from one of its shows is just now going viral. Moreover, it depicts the Maryland rapper performing his No Pressure track “DadBod,” and his very hilarious (and slightly but perfectly cringe) interpretation of it. During his performance, he took his shirt off to demonstrate the song’s namesake and threw it back for the crowd by shaking his hips. In addition, he did his best Ice Spice impression and slightly leaned forward before running his hand over his privates before continuing his spitting. Finally, he wiggled his belly button around with his finger and took a whiff, and fans seemed to be at least amused.

Of course, if you’re a fan of Logic’s music and not his antics, you have much more to look forward to than this on your timeline. He just announced the release of a new project, Inglorious Basterd. In fact, the 33-year-old did so by flipping a classic in Lupe Fiasco’s 2006 jam “Kick, Push.” With that in mind, it should follow up a prolific run from the MC, and maybe there are danceable songs on that project, too.

Logic Twerks Like Ice Spice During Tour

this that rapper Logic????? hol up pic.twitter.com/RB0GjPOgz4 — trey 〽️ (@honestpapito) August 18, 2023

Sure, Logic is far from the first or last rapper to pay an homage of sorts to the “Deli” star’s signature moves. However, given that a collaboration between the two would be the oddest rap crossover in recent memory, it makes the video that much funnier. Everyone knows that the Bronx artist is everywhere at this point, and rappers would do well to stay on her (and her fans’) good side. After all, few breakout stars in the 2020s had the skyrocketed and exponential rise that she experienced. That’s not simply owed to her dance moves, but her expression in that realm made so many viewers give it a shot for themselves.

Whether it’s purely a meme factor is another question, but it’s clear that she’s bigger than that. Billboard‘s Rookie of the Year isn’t an award you win just for your dance moves. Still, here’s hoping that more artists bring us funny moments like these in their shows, because the entertainment factor is definitely there. For more news and the latest updates on Logic and Ice Spice, check back in with HNHH.

