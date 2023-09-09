Barbz Declare Victory On Social Media As “Bongos” Fails To Surpass “Last Time I Saw You”

"Bongos", the latest collab between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, was perhaps the biggest release of the past week. A reunion of the two megastars behind "WAP", the track is a fun late-summer beat. However, one topic of conversation has dominated the song's release on social media - a victory lap from Nicki Minaj fans. The Barbz have taken over sites like X, formerly, to rejoice in the fact that "Bongos" debuted lower than Minaj's release from two weeks ago, "Last Time I Saw You".

Searching "Bongos" on X brings up a bevy of posts to this effect. "Bongos" debuted on the Global Spotify Chart at #70 with around 1.9 million streams. Meanwhile, "Last Time I Saw You" debuted at #52 with 1.95 million streams. Furthermore, the Barbz also pointed to the success of other recent Nicki hits like "Endless Fashion", "Barbie World", and "Princess Diana (remix)" as further proof of Nicki's dominance over her perceived rival Cardi B. Of course, there were more than a few people praising the song. However, the Barbz had far and away dominated the searches.

Will Nicki Or Cardi Get The Last Laugh?

However, away from social media, which artist is going to get the last laugh? "Last Time I Saw You" will debut on next week's Billboard Hot 100. Current predictions suggest that it will debut somewhere in the high-20s and could even sneak into the top-20. Furthermore, Nicki also released a "sped-up" version of the track, which also did some serious numbers. The Hot 100 got a new #1 this past week with "I Remember Everything" from Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgrave.

Additionally, according to various sources, "Bongos" is on track for a top-50 debut after just 24 hours. For many fans, this indicates that the song will crack the top-15 or even the top-10 when it hits the Hot 100 in a few weeks' time. However, these numbers can also be unreliable. We won't know how these songs performed definitively until their respective charts are released. Who do you think is going to come out on top? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the music news here at HotNewHipHop.

Twitter Reacts To "Bongos"

