NLE Choppa Introduces His New Children's Book To Memphis Preschoolers With A Read-A-Long

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 35 Views
Memphis rapper Bryson Potts, known as NLE Choppa, reads his first book “Cricket Stop Cricking” for preschool children at Porter-Leath Early Childhood Academy in South Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
NLE Choppa has received a tremendous amount of support from the LGTBQIA+ community for his support with performances at their events.

NLE Choppa recently returned to his hometown of Memphis with a message aimed not at chart-toppers, but at children. The rapper visited Porter-Leath Preschool to read his new children’s book, Cricket Stop Cricking, offering a tender glimpse into his evolution as an artist and community figure.

In a video shared by Fox 13 Memphis, the 21-year-old appears calm and focused, seated before a group of attentive preschoolers as he reads from the brightly illustrated pages. His tone is warm, his delivery thoughtful.

“There’s always a message in children’s movies and books,” Choppa told the local news outlet. “That message is clear, simple, and intentional. That’s the whole point of them.”

His own book follows that same approach. The story encourages kindness through a gentle narrative that mirrors the universal struggles of childhood. “The moral of the story is to be kind to others,” he said. “Books like this can help kids become more open to learning.”

NLE Choppa's Cricket Stop Cricking

With Cricket Stop Cricking, Choppa pivots from the aggressive cadence of his music to the subtler rhythm of storytelling. It’s not just a pivot—it’s a revelation. The rapper, known for his unflinching delivery and internet virality, now adds children's author to his expanding list of creative pursuits.

Earlier this year, Choppa found himself at the center of a cultural firestorm after a photo from his Playgirl shoot sparked accusations of queerbaiting. In response, he addressed the criticism head-on.

“Never been gay baiting,” he wrote on X. “It’s freedom. I’m confident in how God designed me, head to toe.”

In a follow-up video recorded in a hotel bathroom, he doubled down. “Narratives get painted because I don’t care so much,” he said. “But don’t label me something I’m not because I embrace how I look. It’s about being comfortable, spiritually, emotionally, and physically.”

Choppa’s evolution has not dulled his edge. Instead, it’s expanded his voice beyond the boundaries of genre or expectation. Cricket Stop Cricking may be a children’s book, but it’s also a personal statement: kindness matters, confidence isn’t arrogance, and identity doesn’t need to be boxed in.

Whether he’s on a stage, a page, or facing controversy, NLE Choppa continues to write his own narrative—on his own terms.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
