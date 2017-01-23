children's book
- Pop CultureMississippi Teacher Fired After Reading Children's Book "I Need a New Butt"After reading children's book "I Need a New Butt" to a class of second graders, Mississippi assistant principal Toby Price was fired from the school. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsColin Kaepernick Partners With Scholastic To Release Children's BooksColin Kaepernick is partnering with Scholastic to release multiple children's books.By Cole Blake
- MusicPusha T Wants To Write A Children's BookWith his upcoming album in the works, Pusha T reveals that he's been quietly hoping to enter the world of children's literature. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Is Officially A Best-Selling AuthorLil Nas X has been named to the New York Times' Best Sellers List for his children's book "C Is For Country".By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Announces New Children's Book "C Is For Country"Lil Nas X is fixing to be a whole author, announcing the release of his new children's book "C Is For Country."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez's 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Writing A Children's BookJennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's 12-year-old daughter, Emme, is writing a children's book about sloth extinction and the power of prayer, titled, "Lord Help Me."By Lynn S.
- SportsVanessa Bryant Reacts To The Success Of Kobe's Latest BookVanessa Bryant spoke about how proud Kobe would have been about the success of "The Wizenard" series.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Amid Release Of New "Wizenard" BookKobe Bryant's "Wizenard" children's book series is making a return.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Reveals The Name Of His First Ever Children's BookLeBron James is about to be a children's author.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture"The Alchemist" Author, Paulo Coelho, Scraps Draft Of Book Co-Written By Kobe BryantCoelho thinks it doesn't make sense to continue the project without Kobe. By Noah C
- TVNetflix Honors Dr. Seuss With Exciting New "Green Eggs & Ham" Trailer: WatchThe show is set to debut on Friday.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNas To Release Empowering Children's Book "I Know I Can"The book is a product of MAJR, a new kids line by Mass Appeal.By Erika Marie
- MusicMigos Read "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" As A Rap SongTakeoff is impressed with how many bars are in the children's book.By Alex Zidel
- LifeJennifer Lopez's 10-Year Old Daughter Eyeing Book DealLooks like Emma Muniz is getting to the money.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentTracee Ellis Ross Explains Sexual Assault With Children's BookA big high-five to Tracee Ellis Ross.By Chantilly Post
- SneakersNew Children's Book Teaches The ABCs Using SneakersABC's for The Little g's.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsWatch Migos Freestyle A Children’s Book Over Their “Bad & Boujee” BeatWatch the Migos spit lyrics from a children's book over their own "Bad & Boujee" beat.By Kevin Goddard