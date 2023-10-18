Adam22 Teases Lena The Plug Adult Scene With Multiple Men, Including Crip Mac

Adam22 never shies away from the antics.

Adam22 Teases Lena The Plug Adult Scene With Multiple Men, Including Crip Mac

Adam22 and Lena The Plug are known for stirring the pot online. Overall, these two are married and have no issue with flaunting the intricacies of their relationship. When the two met, Lena was an adult star of sorts. However, their relationship would ultimately give her the extra boost to become the success she is now. Originally, Lena would only do scenes with Adam or other women. She would never do a scene with another man. That all changed months ago with Jason Luv.

As you all probably know by now, Adam22 was forced into weathering quite the storm during that entire saga. There were numerous people calling him a "c*ck" while questioning his manhood. However, since that endeavor, he and Lena are still going strong. They still make content together, and it seems like Adam has a lot of plans for more antics. For instance, he took to Twitter last night with a picture of Lena sitting down on a couch with five men behind her.

Adam22 Does It Again

One of these men is easily recognizable. The gentleman in the blue "Mactastic" hoodie is none other than Crip Mac. Crip Mac is a character that Adam started featuring on his channel a few years ago. Subsequently, he has become a social media star of sorts. That said, no one could have guessed that he would be doing scenes with Lena The Plug. As you can imagine, the reactions to this have been quite strong, and a lot of people are incredulous at the fact that Adam would even entertain any of this.

At the end of the day, these are the things that help Adam and Lena maintain some relevancy. No Jumper continues to kick it, but with all of the weird political characters that have been on over the past few years, some people have soured on it all. Let us know what you think of Adam and Lena's latest tactic, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world.

