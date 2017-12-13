funds
- RelationshipsLauren London To Receive Half Of Nipsey Hussle's $11 Million Assets On Behalf Of Son KrossThe only two beneficiaries of Nipsey Hussle's estate are his two kids, Kross and Emani.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Of Draining FundsThe Houston MC claimed that Carl Crawford is getting a far more substantive cut of the label's budget than what he deserves- while leaving artists like her out of the equation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDr. Dre's Estranged Wife Reveals He Has Over $250M In Cash, Apple StocksNicole Young's lawyer lays out Dr. Dre's financial situation, claiming the producer has more than enough cash to fund his estranged wife's lifestyle.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill & 76ers Owner Michael Rubin Create Huge Scholarship FundMeek Mill & Michael Rubin are about to do a lot of good for students in Philadelphia.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsL.A. Mayor To Reinvest $100-150 Million From LAPD Budget Into Black CommunitiesL.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city's plans to cut $100 Million-$150 Million from the LAPD's budget and reinvest these funds into Black communities.By Lynn S.
- CrimeR. Kelly's Girlfriends Reportedly Working Tirelessly To Raise Legal FundsJoycelyn Savage & Azriel Clary are putting in work. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDonald Trump Likely To Sign Bill, Declaring "National Emergency" At The BorderThe United States of Whatever.By Devin Ch
- SocietyAlpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Plans Over $1.6 Million In Donations To HBCUsThey are encouraging black excellence through academia. By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Granted $10K For Private Investigator: ReportDedrick Williams' was given $10K to hire a private investigator to build his defense in XXXTENTACION's murder case.By Aron A.
- SocietyDonald Trump & Family Sued For Misusing Charity Money To Finance His CampaignThe president and his family's charity are the focus of a new lawsuit. By David Saric
- SneakersFat Joe's Former Business Partner Faces 20 Years In PrisonScott Spina of Up NYC, faces up to 20 years in prison for committing credit card fraud.By Devin Ch
- MusicGucci Mane Pays Tax Lien With Over $800k In Cold Hard CashGucci Mane took care of his back taxes like a boss.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z's Tidal Service May Run Out Of Cash In Six Months: ReportJay-Z's Tidal streaming service is allegedly in some dire financial straits. By Matt F