Ab-Soul says that Kendrick Lamar assisted him on the song “It Be Like That,” off of his new album, Herbert. Ab-Soul spoke about the making of the project during a new interview with GQ.

He began by explaining that he tried to open himself up for help from his team of TDE’s “usual suspects” this time around.

“I didn’t fight for a record this time, I didn’t want to argue, I removed my arrogance completely, I tried to strip away the ego,” he said. “It was hard for me, getting out of my comfort zone. I asked for help, I tried to utilize my resources.”

GEORGE, WA – MAY 25: Ab-Soul performs at the Sasquatch Music Festival at The Gorge on May 25, 2015 in George, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage)

Afterward, he explained how he was assisted by Kendrick Lamar for “It Be Like That.” He says that the two are closer than people may expect.

“Kendrick sent that to me, just to let you guys know how close me and him are. He sends me records sometimes that he feels I should try,” Soul further said. “It was an exercise. I said on this one, I don’t want no punchlines, no metaphors, no double entendres, I want to be simple as possible, straight to the point. It was probably the most difficult song for me to write on the album and it’s the most simplistic song.”

The two spent years together on TDE, before Lamar’s recent departure. Ab-Soul also confirmed that Lamar’s vocals are featured on the title track to Herbert.

Elsewhere in the interview with GQ, Soul opens up about the suicide attempt he references in the song, “Gotta Rap.”

“It’s my testimony, I guess that’s what I do,” he told the outlet. He added that the support of his family and friends gave him the confidence to address the hardships.

Soul released Herbert last Friday as his first album in six years.

Check out Ab-Soul’s “It Be Like That” below.

[Via]