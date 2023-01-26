LeBron James will get in his A&R bag for Ab-Soul’s follow-up to Herbert.

Ab-Soul recently took to Instagram where he shared a recent link up with LeBron James at the Crypto.com Arena. Following the Lakers’ 113-104 win against the Spurs, the two chopped it up, eventually leading Ab-Soul to propose that James serves as the A&R on his next album.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Rapper Ab-Soul performs onstage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“You really the right of passage,” Soulo said shortly after the Lakers’ win. “Top [Dawg] told me to ask you if you would A&R the next album.”

“Yeah, I could do that,” James replied. Ab-Soul went on to explain that Calamatic, the director of the Lebron James-starring House Party, previously shot videos for himself and Kendrick Lamar back in the day. Overall, it seems as though LeBron James could help bring Ab-Soul’s next body of work to life.

Though James was rather nonchalant about A&Ring the next Soulo album, he’s undoubtedly a big fan of Herbert. Upon the album’s release, James tweeted, “Ab-Herbert-Soul is so COLD MAN!!!!!!!!! [Fire] project G.” Ab-Soul later asked for courtside seats to a Lakers game.

LeBron James is no stranger to the A&R role. He previously served as an executive producer of 2 Chainz’s Rap Or Go To The League. However, he took on an A&R role, as well, putting together the tracklist and helping with sequencing.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 18: LeBron James (L) and 2 Chainz at the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

“We put the unexpected together, we painted a beautiful picture together,” 2 Chainz told Vanity Fair of Lebron’s role on the album. “And that’s what we continue to do—we’re really friends. He and Maverick [Carter, LeBron’s business partner] have a wonderful blueprint of how to bring your friends up with you—share the wealth. And it was important that I brought in someone of his stature. He was a presence that I appreciated having around. I mean, let’s be real—he’s King James.”

We’ll keep you posted on the Ab-Soul’s next album.