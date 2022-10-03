Hailed as two of Hip Hop’s greatest artists, it is difficult to imagine where the industry would be today if Tupac Shakur and Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace were still alive today. The friends turned industry foes were at the peaks of their careers when they were callously murdered in separate drive-by shootings, and Stephen A. Smith questioned Snoop Dogg about the two late stars who impacted his life.

While chatting on Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith, The Long Beach icon was asked what the music world would be like if Pac and Biggie were still around. Snoop directed Smith to simply look at their peers.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

“You gotta understand the—look at the peers. Biggie and Tupac are peers with Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Nas, and I think that’s about it,” said Snoop. “‘Cause everybody else was before us or after us.”

Smith praised Snoop for including Nas because he believes the New York rapper deserves more credit.

“So, Nas and Jay-Z, they still here. Snoop Dogg is still here, but Tupac and Biggie not here. So, what is Nas doing? He’s dropping bomb ass albums, done great business deals, a great venture capitalist, he went o the tech side of the game in the Bay Area and made great moves.”

He also listed off Hov’s lengthy resumé, including reaching the billionaire’s club with LeBron James, Rihanna, and Kanye West. Of course, Snoop had to interject his career accomplishments as well, leading him to say that Pac and Big would be in the same successful boat as the artists that were established in their generation.

Listen to the clip of Snoop Dogg on Know Mercy below for more gems from this conversation.